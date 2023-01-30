BUSINESS ANALYST PMI / IIBA

BUSINESS ANALYST (PMI /IIBA)

LOCATION Sandton

POSITION TYPE PERMANENT

CLOSING DATE 2 February 2023

SALARY R 800 000 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi on the Cell number listed in the Ref above for email address.

JOB PURPOSE

– To coordinate, review, undertake and implement the supply chain demandmanagement framework and policies through research, analysis and planning ofprocurement requirements, the collating of information for the annualprocurement plan ensuring that funds are available and the compilation ofspecifications.

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN:

Loans Management (Financial services industry) and Business model Analysis,

Project management and

System analysis.

QUALIFICATIONS

– A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent).

– Diploma in Business Analysis would be an advantage

– Business Analysis Certification (PMI / IIBA).

EXPERIENCE

– 7+ years Business Analysis experience

– 4+ years experience in Financial Services (Loan Management)

– 4+ years in Systems Analysis experience

– Agile environment experience

– Project Management experience highly recommended

– Business model analysis

– Process design

– SQL or development knowledge advantageous

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholdersby setting up and facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extractinformation.

– Investigate and define requirements for business processes.

– Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, businessrequirements.

– Present business cases to the IT Steering Committee for approval.

– Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.

– Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.

– Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.

– Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.

– Documents business procedures.

Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.

– Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units

– Application design, development inputs, testing and system pilots where necessary.

– Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy.

– Costs benefit analysis, processes modelling.

– Communicate requirements with service providers, process requests for quotations, approvals and validate invoices for work completed.

– Implement improvements in the loan management, CRM and ERP systems.

– Identify and implement business automation solutions.

– Provide training on business systems

COMPETENCIES

– Strong analytical skills

– Attention to detail

– Determination to deliver quality

– Excellent verbal and written communication

– Sense of urgency and target driven

– Ability to identify risks and impact on system changes and calculations

– Focus & Sustained Attention

– Take initiative and be pro-active

– Confident, professional, and quick learner

– Work under pressure

– Team-oriented worker

Desired Skills:

Loans Management (Financial services industry) and Business model Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Institute of Business Advisors Southern Africa

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

