C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior C# Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other relevant field

8 years C# development experience

Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC

.Net Core experience (Linux) with Back end experience

Experience working on databases, PostgreSql and or MongoDB experience advantageous

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Azure

