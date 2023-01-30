Card and Payments experienced Business Analyst – Cape Town – HYBRID – R85k per month at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

One of the biggest retail banks who have fast grown because they believe in pushing the boundaries to make banking simple is on the lookout for a Business Analyst to join their growing team.

You will be responsible for analysis of small applications or part of a team on larger applications as well as systematically and methodically investigating, analysing and documenting all or part of a business area in terms of business functions and processes, as well as the information they use across applications.

They are a bank, but they more than that too. They believe that banking is about people and that there’s a simpler way to bank. DON’T DELAY SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!!!

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

Business Analysis and Data Analysis

5 to 7 years formal Business Analysis experience

Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments

Functional and business process design

Evidence-based best practice solutions

Stakeholder collaboration

Interface between Business and Technology

Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience

Agile development lifecycle principles and experience

2-4 years’ experience in Card, Payments and Collections

Ideal Experience:

Operational and functional understanding of applications

Banking systems, processes, and technologies understanding

Relevant applications and programming knowledge

Knowledge of software assurance / development of test plans

SQL experience

Screen flow and design and backend exprience

Desired Skills:

Agile

SQL

Banking systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

