Card and Payments experienced Business Analyst – Cape Town – HYBRID – R85k per month at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

One of the biggest retail banks who have fast grown because they believe in pushing the boundaries to make banking simple is on the lookout for a Business Analyst to join their growing team.
You will be responsible for analysis of small applications or part of a team on larger applications as well as systematically and methodically investigating, analysing and documenting all or part of a business area in terms of business functions and processes, as well as the information they use across applications.
They are a bank, but they more than that too. They believe that banking is about people and that there's a simpler way to bank.
Experience in the following development languages:
Minimum
- Business Analysis and Data Analysis
- 5 to 7 years formal Business Analysis experience
- Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments
- Functional and business process design
- Evidence-based best practice solutions
- Stakeholder collaboration
- Interface between Business and Technology
- Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience
- Agile development lifecycle principles and experience
- 2-4 years’ experience in Card, Payments and Collections
Ideal Experience:
- Operational and functional understanding of applications
- Banking systems, processes, and technologies understanding
- Relevant applications and programming knowledge
- Knowledge of software assurance / development of test plans
- SQL experience
- Screen flow and design and backend exprience
Reference Number for this position is GZ56521 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town, candidate to be based in Cape Town but working 2 days in the office, offering a cost to company between R70k and R85k per month negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- SQL
- Banking systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree