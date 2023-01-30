Card and Payments experienced Business Analyst – Cape Town – HYBRID – R85k per month at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the biggest retail banks who have fast grown because they believe in pushing the boundaries to make banking simple is on the lookout for a Business Analyst to join their growing team.

You will be responsible for analysis of small applications or part of a team on larger applications as well as systematically and methodically investigating, analysing and documenting all or part of a business area in terms of business functions and processes, as well as the information they use across applications.

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

Business Analysis and Data Analysis

5 to 7 years formal Business Analysis experience

Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments

Functional and business process design

Evidence-based best practice solutions

Stakeholder collaboration

Interface between Business and Technology

Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience

Agile development lifecycle principles and experience

2-4 years’ experience in Card, Payments and Collections

Ideal Experience:

Operational and functional understanding of applications

Banking systems, processes, and technologies understanding

Relevant applications and programming knowledge

Knowledge of software assurance / development of test plans

SQL experience

Screen flow and design and backend exprience

