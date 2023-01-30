Cyber Security Manager

Purpose

The incumbent will be accountable for Group Cyber Security Operations, Threat Management and Cyber Incident Response at Alexander Forbes.

Business Understanding

Technical competence

Cyber Professional Competence.

Cyber incident response competence

Process Engineering

Systems Competence.

Cyber operations competence

Knowledge and Skills

Good written and verbal skills

Clear communication.

Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External).

Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management).

Organizational Awareness.

Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity.

Team player.

Excellent planning skills

Leadership Competencies

Strong communication

Highly motivated

Full trust worthiness

Highly respected

Full accountability

Strategic Competencies

Ability to verbalise and communicate intent

Systematic thinker

Ethical mindset

Interpersonal Fluency

Global mindset

Functional Competencies

Validate cyber vulnerabilities daily

Update Cyber policies adhoc

Educate and train adhoc

React to incidence alert adhoc

Report on incidents – daily

Engagement with security operations centre daily

Key Perfomance areas

IT Security Operations Management (Protect)

Functional owner of all security systems and services – AV, VM, SEIM, DLP, Firewalls, SOC Monitoring,

Responsible for the management of the Red Team

Accountable to ensure all security systems are fully operational and providing the necessary protection

Accountable for the Management of all security operational processes – vulnerability management, anti-virus management, network security management, Data Leakage Prevention, intrusion detection etc

Accountable for the management of security services providers Service provider performance management,

Accountable to manage the Service Level Agreement monitoring and management.

Accountable to ensure Daily, weekly, monthly operational reporting (including performance management reporting)

Incident Management (Detect and Respond)

Accountable for 24 hours Cyber Threat Hunting from external and internal to the organisation

Accountable for the Daily monitoring, analysis and reporting of incidents and cyber related events

Accountable for the Daily monitoring and analysis of cyber related threats to the organisation

Accountable for the Investigation and analysis of potential incidents and the escalation to group technology CIO, CISO and Group business continuity management

Accountable for the managing incident response activities from an information security perspective – containment, eradication and remediation

Accountable for post incident investigations, reporting and recommendations

Qualifications

National Senior Certificate(Grade 12) – Essential

Bachelors Degree (4 years – 480 credits)(Technology Degree) – Essential

National Certificate(Offensive Security certified professional – Essential

National Certificate (Certified Information Security) – Essential

National Certificate (Certified Information security Manager – Essential

Experience Required

Technology environment (10 years) – Essential

Cyber Security operations (5+) – Essential

Advanced computer literacy. -Essential

Cyber security call logging experience for incident response- Essential

Knowledge on IT Cyber security and compliance principles will be required- Essential

Skill Level

Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or the equivalent experience

Desired Skills:

technical skills

specialist

analytical skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

