Cyber Security Manager

Jan 30, 2023

Purpose

The incumbent will be accountable for Group Cyber Security Operations, Threat Management and Cyber Incident Response at Alexander Forbes.

Business Understanding

  • Technical competence
  • Cyber Professional Competence.
  • Cyber incident response competence
  • Process Engineering
  • Systems Competence.
  • Cyber operations competence

Knowledge and Skills

  • Good written and verbal skills
  • Clear communication.
  • Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External).
  • Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management).
  • Organizational Awareness.
  • Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity.
  • Team player.
  • Excellent planning skills

Leadership Competencies

  • Strong communication
  • Highly motivated
  • Full trust worthiness
  • Highly respected
  • Full accountability

Strategic Competencies

  • Ability to verbalise and communicate intent
  • Systematic thinker
  • Ethical mindset
  • Interpersonal Fluency
  • Global mindset

Functional Competencies

  • Validate cyber vulnerabilities daily
  • Update Cyber policies adhoc
  • Educate and train adhoc
  • React to incidence alert adhoc
  • Report on incidents – daily
  • Engagement with security operations centre daily

Key Perfomance areas

IT Security Operations Management (Protect)

  • Functional owner of all security systems and services – AV, VM, SEIM, DLP, Firewalls, SOC Monitoring,
  • Responsible for the management of the Red Team
  • Accountable to ensure all security systems are fully operational and providing the necessary protection
  • Accountable for the Management of all security operational processes – vulnerability management, anti-virus management, network security management, Data Leakage Prevention, intrusion detection etc
  • Accountable for the management of security services providers Service provider performance management,
  • Accountable to manage the Service Level Agreement monitoring and management.
  • Accountable to ensure Daily, weekly, monthly operational reporting (including performance management reporting)
  • Incident Management (Detect and Respond)
  • Accountable for 24 hours Cyber Threat Hunting from external and internal to the organisation
  • Accountable for the Daily monitoring, analysis and reporting of incidents and cyber related events
  • Accountable for the Daily monitoring and analysis of cyber related threats to the organisation
  • Accountable for the Investigation and analysis of potential incidents and the escalation to group technology CIO, CISO and Group business continuity management
  • Accountable for the managing incident response activities from an information security perspective – containment, eradication and remediation
  • Accountable for post incident investigations, reporting and recommendations

Qualifications

  • National Senior Certificate(Grade 12) – Essential
  • Bachelors Degree (4 years – 480 credits)(Technology Degree) – Essential

  • National Certificate(Offensive Security certified professional – Essential

  • National Certificate (Certified Information Security) – Essential

  • National Certificate (Certified Information security Manager – Essential

Experience Required

  • Technology environment (10 years) – Essential
  • Cyber Security operations (5+) – Essential
  • Advanced computer literacy. -Essential
  • Cyber security call logging experience for incident response- Essential
  • Knowledge on IT Cyber security and compliance principles will be required- Essential

Skill Level

Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or the equivalent experience

