Cyber Security Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose
The incumbent will be accountable for Group Cyber Security Operations, Threat Management and Cyber Incident Response at Alexander Forbes.
Business Understanding
- Technical competence
- Cyber Professional Competence.
- Cyber incident response competence
- Process Engineering
- Systems Competence.
- Cyber operations competence
Knowledge and Skills
- Good written and verbal skills
- Clear communication.
- Customer Service Orientation/Client Focus (Internal and External).
- Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management).
- Organizational Awareness.
- Relationship Building, Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity.
- Team player.
- Excellent planning skills
Leadership Competencies
- Strong communication
- Highly motivated
- Full trust worthiness
- Highly respected
- Full accountability
Strategic Competencies
- Ability to verbalise and communicate intent
- Systematic thinker
- Ethical mindset
- Interpersonal Fluency
- Global mindset
Functional Competencies
- Validate cyber vulnerabilities daily
- Update Cyber policies adhoc
- Educate and train adhoc
- React to incidence alert adhoc
- Report on incidents – daily
- Engagement with security operations centre daily
Key Perfomance areas
IT Security Operations Management (Protect)
- Functional owner of all security systems and services – AV, VM, SEIM, DLP, Firewalls, SOC Monitoring,
- Responsible for the management of the Red Team
- Accountable to ensure all security systems are fully operational and providing the necessary protection
- Accountable for the Management of all security operational processes – vulnerability management, anti-virus management, network security management, Data Leakage Prevention, intrusion detection etc
- Accountable for the management of security services providers Service provider performance management,
- Accountable to manage the Service Level Agreement monitoring and management.
- Accountable to ensure Daily, weekly, monthly operational reporting (including performance management reporting)
- Incident Management (Detect and Respond)
- Accountable for 24 hours Cyber Threat Hunting from external and internal to the organisation
- Accountable for the Daily monitoring, analysis and reporting of incidents and cyber related events
- Accountable for the Daily monitoring and analysis of cyber related threats to the organisation
- Accountable for the Investigation and analysis of potential incidents and the escalation to group technology CIO, CISO and Group business continuity management
- Accountable for the managing incident response activities from an information security perspective – containment, eradication and remediation
- Accountable for post incident investigations, reporting and recommendations
Qualifications
- National Senior Certificate(Grade 12) – Essential
- Bachelors Degree (4 years – 480 credits)(Technology Degree) – Essential
-
National Certificate(Offensive Security certified professional – Essential
-
National Certificate (Certified Information Security) – Essential
- National Certificate (Certified Information security Manager – Essential
Experience Required
- Technology environment (10 years) – Essential
- Cyber Security operations (5+) – Essential
- Advanced computer literacy. -Essential
- Cyber security call logging experience for incident response- Essential
- Knowledge on IT Cyber security and compliance principles will be required- Essential
Skill Level
Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or the equivalent experience
Desired Skills:
- technical skills
- specialist
- analytical skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree