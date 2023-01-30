Our client is looking for a Data Analyst with Big data and AWS experience. This is a contract for 12 months.
Requirements:
- Big data experience
- AWS experience advantageous
- Solid data analysis experience & related skills
- Data warehousing experience
- Full SDLC experience
- Requirements elicitation & documentation
- Data modelling
- Data querying skills e.g. SQL, Python etc
- Any experience of working with Agile methodology advantageous
- Proficient in Microsoft Office
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- big data
- SQL
- Python
- Data Modelling