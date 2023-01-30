Data Analyst

Jan 30, 2023

Our client is looking for a Data Analyst with Big data and AWS experience. This is a contract for 12 months.
Requirements:

  • Big data experience
  • AWS experience advantageous
  • Solid data analysis experience & related skills
  • Data warehousing experience
  • Full SDLC experience
  • Requirements elicitation & documentation
  • Data modelling
  • Data querying skills e.g. SQL, Python etc
  • Any experience of working with Agile methodology advantageous
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • big data
  • SQL
  • Python
  • Data Modelling

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *