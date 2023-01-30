Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Data Analyst with Big data and AWS experience. This is a contract for 12 months.

Requirements:

Big data experience

AWS experience advantageous

Solid data analysis experience & related skills

Data warehousing experience

Full SDLC experience

Requirements elicitation & documentation

Data modelling

Data querying skills e.g. SQL, Python etc

Any experience of working with Agile methodology advantageous

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Desired Skills:

AWS

big data

SQL

Python

Data Modelling

