Data Engineer (Data Scientist) – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 30, 2023

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Service Now development (e.g., Predictive Analytics)

  • IT Service Management, ITIL

  • Splunk Enterprise
  • AWS
  • Machine learning, especially NLP
  • Flask, Nginx, SOLR, FAISS, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, Microservice Architecture, APIs

