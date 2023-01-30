Database Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Purpose

To support and maintain all new and existing Database environments and infrastructure within the company.

Minimum requirements

Relevant diploma or degree.

ICT certification such as MCITP (or equivalent).

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in SQL Database Administration.

At least 1 year experience in developing Business Insights from a Data Management perspective.

Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL 2008R2 and SQL 2012/2014 (Working experience in SQL Server, which includes security, indexing, user management, upgrades, related DB and system upgrades and migrations to other Hosts, Patch rollouts and approx.

Advanced troubleshooting skills.

Sound knowledge of Preventative / Proactive maintenance and monitoring of systems.

SQL Database language knowledge is required (T-SQL).

SSRS Report Design and Deployment based on Business Requirements.

It will be an added advantage to have the following certificates and/or exposure

Certification in Data Planning will be advantageous.

1 year experience in the Data Management Risk and Governance space, understanding how risks might develop based on changes within the data space will be advantageous.

1 year experience in performance tuning of database systems and IIS, with emphasis on architecture/application design, system parameters & settings, capacity planning, database/IIS/server parameters and disk layouts will be advantageous.

Development of SSIS Packages advantageous.

Knowledge of importing and exporting XML data is advantageous.

Data warehousing, SSAS BI Cubes, Column Store Indexes, DQS and MDS knowledge advantageous.

Main duties

Administer and support all database infrastructure (including clean-ups) for the different IT environments e.g. (Dev, Test, Staging, Prod, DR).

Provide second and third-line technical support to IT staff and Service Desk including knowledge sharing.

Administer and configure database monitoring tools.

Administer database related infrastructure e.g. database size, table fragmentations and database performance.

Administer, maintain, and monitor database backup environment.

Administer the implementation of all new DB software in accordance with IT best practices and standards.

Engage with business to understand new incoming data and the requisite advancements required from a data management viewpoint by analysing and deep diving into the new data requirements ensuring that the company database administration initiatives are adequately prepared.

Stay abreast of industry best practices in the technological artificial intelligence (AI) and MI advancements by engaging with the market and the business to ensure that the company remains current within the data planning and management.

Manage 3rd party data migration by facilitating the shift across platforms, ensuring a seamless transition with minimal downtime for the company.

Desired Skills:

Database administration

SQL

SSAS

T-SQL

Data Management

Database performance tuning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

