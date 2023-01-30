Developer

A fast growing Telecommunications Service Provider in Fourways, is looking for a Developer, with experience in the ICT sector, having used Asterisk before. Please find below a detailed spec.

Minimum requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in business management, computer science, or a related field is required for this job.

Qualification in Development or related fields.

Min 7 years of ICT experience.

Min 5 years of experience in software development.

At least 3 years of JavaScript, and NodeJS experience.

Great knowledge of AGI (Asterisk) scripting, JavaScript scripting/development, and PHP scripting / development.

Solid working knowledge of current Telecoms technologies

Demonstrated experience in personnel management.

Must have a great understanding of OOP (Object-oriented-programming).

Must have backend development experience (APIs, WebSockets).

A good understanding of the ES6 coding syntax.

Having Reactjs experience is advantages.

Business Acumen.

System knowledge

CRM

Docker

NVM (Node Version Manager)

NPM or YARN

Linux based system

MySQL

SQLite3

MS Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)

Duties and responsibilities:

Ticket System Management

Responsible for the configuration of ticket processes and escalation rules.

Responsible for the management of client end user and company accounts.

Ensuring that the correct SLA is assigned to each client according to their contract.

Ensuring all tickets are responded to and resolved according to the relevant SLA.

Ensuring delegation of tickets is assigned to staff according to staff skill set and availability.

Ensuring the Solutions and FAQ databases are up to date and additions are added regularly.

Client Project Completion

Ensuring that all active projects are up to date and all staff assigned tasks are completed or updated.

Ensuring that all technical staff has updated or completed their tasks.

Responsible for adding any relevant tasks to active projects.

Responsible for project sign-off.

Internal Infrastructure Monitoring and Management

Ensuring all internal development and admin systems are functioning correctly.

Ensuring all user devices are functioning correctly.

Responsible for the management of firewall and user device security.

Responsible for the management of external remote connections.

Responsible for the management of client equipment monitoring and notifications.

Responsible for the management of the client access database.

Responsible for creating and managing client CMDB.

Client and internal incident reporting

Responsible for managing and compiling incident reports for clients’ issues.

Responsible for managing and compiling incident reports for internal issues.

Process Flow and Modelling

Responsible for the creation of development processes and workflows.

Responsible for the delegation of process and workflow responsibilities.

Responsible for RnD on process and workflow tools to assist in management.

Responsible for applying process flows.

Responsible for the management of development processes and workflows.

Demo and Internal Application Control

Responsible for the demo and internal software development.

Responsible for the demo and internal app control.

Responsible for the demo and internal app sign-out and issuing.

Responsible for RnD on stock control tools.

Responsible for applying stock control processes.

Development Budget

Responsible for development lab and user equipment assessment.

Responsible for the development lab and user equipment budget.

Responsible for the development of Technology assessment and report.

Management progress reports

Responsible for the monthly progress reports.

Responsible for system and process enhancement reports.

Responsible for the development of staff performance reports.

Staff Management

Responsible for understanding team dynamics and encouraging good relationships.

Responsible for selecting and developing the right people.

Responsible for managing discipline and dealing with conflict.

Responsible for team training and mentorship.

Lead Development

Responsible for assessment of developments in the organisation.

Responsible for locating or proposing potential business deals by contacting potential partners, discovering, and exploring opportunities.

Responsible for screening potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials, evaluating options, resolving internal priorities, and recommending equity investments.

Responsible for selling products to internal customers (sales department).

Responsible for developing negotiation strategies.

Responsible for understanding and meeting targets set.

Responsible for maintaining client communication.

Desired Skills:

Developer

Software Developer

Fourways

ICT

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension and Medical aid after probation

Learn more/Apply for this position