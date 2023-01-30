Developer – Gauteng Sandton

A fast growing Telecommunications Service Provider in Fourways, is looking for a Developer, with experience in the ICT sector, having used Asterisk before. Please find below a detailed spec.
Minimum requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in business management, computer science, or a related field is required for this job.
- Qualification in Development or related fields.
- Min 7 years of ICT experience.
- Min 5 years of experience in software development.
- At least 3 years of JavaScript, and NodeJS experience.
- Great knowledge of AGI (Asterisk) scripting, JavaScript scripting/development, and PHP scripting / development.
- Solid working knowledge of current Telecoms technologies
- Demonstrated experience in personnel management.
- Must have a great understanding of OOP (Object-oriented-programming).
- Must have backend development experience (APIs, WebSockets).
- A good understanding of the ES6 coding syntax.
- Having Reactjs experience is advantages.
- Business Acumen.
System knowledge
- CRM
- Docker
- NVM (Node Version Manager)
- NPM or YARN
- Linux based system
- MySQL
- SQLite3
- MS Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Duties and responsibilities:
Ticket System Management
- Responsible for the configuration of ticket processes and escalation rules.
- Responsible for the management of client end user and company accounts.
- Ensuring that the correct SLA is assigned to each client according to their contract.
- Ensuring all tickets are responded to and resolved according to the relevant SLA.
- Ensuring delegation of tickets is assigned to staff according to staff skill set and availability.
- Ensuring the Solutions and FAQ databases are up to date and additions are added regularly.
Client Project Completion
- Ensuring that all active projects are up to date and all staff assigned tasks are completed or updated.
- Ensuring that all technical staff has updated or completed their tasks.
- Responsible for adding any relevant tasks to active projects.
- Responsible for project sign-off.
Internal Infrastructure Monitoring and Management
- Ensuring all internal development and admin systems are functioning correctly.
- Ensuring all user devices are functioning correctly.
- Responsible for the management of firewall and user device security.
- Responsible for the management of external remote connections.
- Responsible for the management of client equipment monitoring and notifications.
- Responsible for the management of the client access database.
- Responsible for creating and managing client CMDB.
Client and internal incident reporting
- Responsible for managing and compiling incident reports for clients’ issues.
- Responsible for managing and compiling incident reports for internal issues.
Process Flow and Modelling
- Responsible for the creation of development processes and workflows.
- Responsible for the delegation of process and workflow responsibilities.
- Responsible for RnD on process and workflow tools to assist in management.
- Responsible for applying process flows.
- Responsible for the management of development processes and workflows.
Demo and Internal Application Control
- Responsible for the demo and internal software development.
- Responsible for the demo and internal app control.
- Responsible for the demo and internal app sign-out and issuing.
- Responsible for RnD on stock control tools.
- Responsible for applying stock control processes.
Development Budget
- Responsible for development lab and user equipment assessment.
- Responsible for the development lab and user equipment budget.
- Responsible for the development of Technology assessment and report.
Management progress reports
- Responsible for the monthly progress reports.
- Responsible for system and process enhancement reports.
- Responsible for the development of staff performance reports.
Staff Management
- Responsible for understanding team dynamics and encouraging good relationships.
- Responsible for selecting and developing the right people.
- Responsible for managing discipline and dealing with conflict.
- Responsible for team training and mentorship.
Lead Development
- Responsible for assessment of developments in the organisation.
- Responsible for locating or proposing potential business deals by contacting potential partners, discovering, and exploring opportunities.
- Responsible for screening potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials, evaluating options, resolving internal priorities, and recommending equity investments.
- Responsible for selling products to internal customers (sales department).
- Responsible for developing negotiation strategies.
- Responsible for understanding and meeting targets set.
- Responsible for maintaining client communication.
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- Software Developer
- Fourways
- ICT
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension and Medical aid after probation