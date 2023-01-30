Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Jan 30, 2023

A fast growing Telecommunications Service Provider in Fourways, is looking for a Developer, with experience in the ICT sector, having used Asterisk before. Please find below a detailed spec.
Minimum requirements:

  • A bachelor’s degree in business management, computer science, or a related field is required for this job.
  • Qualification in Development or related fields.
  • Min 7 years of ICT experience.
  • Min 5 years of experience in software development.
  • At least 3 years of JavaScript, and NodeJS experience.
  • Great knowledge of AGI (Asterisk) scripting, JavaScript scripting/development, and PHP scripting / development.
  • Solid working knowledge of current Telecoms technologies
  • Demonstrated experience in personnel management.
  • Must have a great understanding of OOP (Object-oriented-programming).
  • Must have backend development experience (APIs, WebSockets).
  • A good understanding of the ES6 coding syntax.
  • Having Reactjs experience is advantages.
  • Business Acumen.

System knowledge

  • CRM
  • Docker
  • NVM (Node Version Manager)
  • NPM or YARN
  • Linux based system
  • MySQL
  • SQLite3
  • MS Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)

Duties and responsibilities:
Ticket System Management

  • Responsible for the configuration of ticket processes and escalation rules.
  • Responsible for the management of client end user and company accounts.
  • Ensuring that the correct SLA is assigned to each client according to their contract.
  • Ensuring all tickets are responded to and resolved according to the relevant SLA.
  • Ensuring delegation of tickets is assigned to staff according to staff skill set and availability.
  • Ensuring the Solutions and FAQ databases are up to date and additions are added regularly.

Client Project Completion

  • Ensuring that all active projects are up to date and all staff assigned tasks are completed or updated.
  • Ensuring that all technical staff has updated or completed their tasks.
  • Responsible for adding any relevant tasks to active projects.
  • Responsible for project sign-off.

Internal Infrastructure Monitoring and Management

  • Ensuring all internal development and admin systems are functioning correctly.
  • Ensuring all user devices are functioning correctly.
  • Responsible for the management of firewall and user device security.
  • Responsible for the management of external remote connections.
  • Responsible for the management of client equipment monitoring and notifications.
  • Responsible for the management of the client access database.
  • Responsible for creating and managing client CMDB.

Client and internal incident reporting

  • Responsible for managing and compiling incident reports for clients’ issues.
  • Responsible for managing and compiling incident reports for internal issues.

Process Flow and Modelling

  • Responsible for the creation of development processes and workflows.
  • Responsible for the delegation of process and workflow responsibilities.
  • Responsible for RnD on process and workflow tools to assist in management.
  • Responsible for applying process flows.
  • Responsible for the management of development processes and workflows.

Demo and Internal Application Control

  • Responsible for the demo and internal software development.
  • Responsible for the demo and internal app control.
  • Responsible for the demo and internal app sign-out and issuing.
  • Responsible for RnD on stock control tools.
  • Responsible for applying stock control processes.

Development Budget

  • Responsible for development lab and user equipment assessment.
  • Responsible for the development lab and user equipment budget.
  • Responsible for the development of Technology assessment and report.

Management progress reports

  • Responsible for the monthly progress reports.
  • Responsible for system and process enhancement reports.
  • Responsible for the development of staff performance reports.

Staff Management

  • Responsible for understanding team dynamics and encouraging good relationships.
  • Responsible for selecting and developing the right people.
  • Responsible for managing discipline and dealing with conflict.
  • Responsible for team training and mentorship.

Lead Development

  • Responsible for assessment of developments in the organisation.
  • Responsible for locating or proposing potential business deals by contacting potential partners, discovering, and exploring opportunities.
  • Responsible for screening potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials, evaluating options, resolving internal priorities, and recommending equity investments.
  • Responsible for selling products to internal customers (sales department).
  • Responsible for developing negotiation strategies.
  • Responsible for understanding and meeting targets set.
  • Responsible for maintaining client communication.

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • Software Developer
  • Fourways
  • ICT

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension and Medical aid after probation

