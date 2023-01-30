Digital payments are still surging

Covid-19 triggered a boom in digital payments, the market continues to surge, reaching a new record transaction value and more users than ever before.

According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com, the total transaction value in the digital payments sector is expected to grow by 15% year-over-year and hit almost $9,5-trillern in 2023.

The global digital payments industry has seen many innovations over the past years, including mobile wallets, P2P mobile payments, real-time payments and cryptocurrencies. This new, simple-to-use, cashless payment methods have drawn millions of users and pushed the total transaction value to new record highs.

According to a Statista survey last year, the global digital payments industry has seen $8,38-trillion worth of transactions, 11% more than the year before. In 2023, the market is set to witness even bigger growth of 13% year-over-year, with digital payments reaching nearly $9,5-trillion in transaction value.

Digital commerce, the market’s largest segment, will make up 63% of that value, or $5,99-trillion, growing by 11% year-over-year. Although much smaller in transaction value, mobile POS payments will continue growing faster. Last year, mobile POS payments hit $2,86-trillion in transaction value. This figure is expected to grow by 17% YoY and hit $3,35-trillion in 2023.

By 2025, the entire digital payments market is forecast to reach an $11,95-trillion value. The transaction value in the mobile POS segment will grow by another 32% to $4,43-trillion in this period.

While China remains the world`s largest digital payments market, generating $3,85-trillion or one-third of total transaction value this year, the US market will still grow faster. According to Statista, Americans are expected to make over $2-trillion worth of digital payments in 2023, or 15,6% more than a year ago. On the other hand, the transaction value in the Chinese market is forecast to grow by 9,7% year-over-year.

Together, the two countries will generate 62% of total transaction value in the digital payments segment, far more than any other country. Far below, the UK ranked third with $433-million worth of digital payments in 2023. Japan and Germany follow, with $325-million and $245-million, respectively.

The Statista survey also revealed the number of people using digital payments would grow by 6% YoY to 4,43-billion in 2023. By 2025, the number of users in the digital payments segment is set to touch almost 5-billion worldwide.