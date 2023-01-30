Enterprise Architect Solutions Develivery at Kwena

Introduction

Assist in the development, implementation and governance of Enterprise Solutions Architecture as well as ensuring the realization of benefits linked to the solution architecture in accordance with Enterprise Architecture (EA) and Business Strategy. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.

Job description

Lead the Enterprise Architecture Practice

o Create an Enterprise Architecture vision and Operating Plan

o Continuously improve and evolve the Enterprise Architecture practice based on organizational needs

o Lead and Manage the Enterprise Architecture team

Provide input to the IT Enterprise Architecture roadmap based on business strategy and retail industry trends

o Establish and maintain leading practice Enterprise Architecture frameworks and methodologies

o Proactively identify business opportunities and benefits based on the IT Enterprise Architecture roadmap to influence the EA strategy and roadmap planning

Mentor enterprise solution architects, project solution architects

o Help identify knowledge gaps and provide advisory to improve maturity of architecture practices and deliverables

o Recommend methods, techniques and tools that architecture practitioners can easily adopt to improve their understanding and consistency of the deliverables they are responsible for

Promote a working group culture within the IT Enterprise Architecture function

o Contribute to leading the Enterprise Architecture function, inclusive of Architecture Governance, IT Portfolio Planning, Business Enablement and Functional Management

Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders across IT

o Collaborate with IT Leadership on strategy formation and roadmap planning to achieve targeted business benefits

o Collaborate with the IT Portfolio function in integrating the IT Enterprise Architecture function with the project lifecycle to deliver IT programmes, projects and operating plan initiatives

o Provide guidance and direction to IT Management in strategically aligning demand and supply sides of IT through influencing without authority and promoting a collaborative mindset, leaning on corporate values

Ensure the end-to-end quality of all solutions architecture deliverables

o Proactively identify business opportunities and benefits based on the Enterprise Architecture roadmap

o Proactively identify technology enablement-related business risks and mitigations based on the Enterprise Architecture roadmap

o Work with solution architects to connect with implementation teams in the planning, building, and running of complex services/solutions

Minimum requirements

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Relevant architecture certification

Up to 12 years’ experience in an IT architecture capacity, of which at least 1-2 years in a digital architecture capacity

At least 5 years’ experience team leadership experience

Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams

Relevant IT experience

Deep understanding of IT and Digital capabilities

Retail knowledge advantageous

Create structure from complexity

Project management capability/experience and methodology understanding

Business acumen

Commercial acumen

Strong facilitation and communication skills at all organisational levels (written, verbal, presentation)

Systemic Thinking

Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners

Practical knowledge of Business Architecture

Understands what is commercially achievable and makes sound business decisions.

Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.

Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Maintains advanced knowledge of key industry metrics and trends.

Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.

Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends and best practices to provide guidance on IT roadmap.

Set technical policies and procedures to support IT stability and success aligned to evolving technologies and methodologies.

Finds ways to condense large amounts of information into a useful form

Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter

Maintains a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities/projects

Defines roles and responsibilities and sets measurable and achievable performance expectations for the team

Demonstrates effective people leadership skills when working across teams

Shares information with colleagues and partners about industry trends and business opportunities.

Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.

Actively listens, interprets, and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

Anticipates change by keeping up to date on current research and trends affecting one’s own field

Reviews, evaluates, and disseminates information regarding key methodologies, best practices and tools to support a future landscape

Desired Skills:

Architect

project management

