We are searching for a IT Administrator to join our team in Randburg.
Role Objective:
- Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.
- Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- ITIL v3 or v4 Foundation
- CSAM (Certified in Software Asset Management)
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL Practitioner or Higher Certificate
Experience Required:
- 2 years’ experience as a Software/Hardware Asset Manager and CMDB maintenance
- Extended experience in Software asset management, compliancy assessment and monitoring of application consumption
- Extended experience in Asset management
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.
- Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.
- Communicate risks with GT Asset Manager and action remediation plans.
- Provide improvements for identified gaps in the Software Asset Management Process.
- Creation of procedural documentation and work instructions.
- Monitor software harvesting and update regularly.
- Escalating risks with financial impacts timeously.
Work environment:
- Open Plan office/ WFH
Physical demands:
- Will be sitting majority of the day doing administrative tasks and occasional moving of computer equipment
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management