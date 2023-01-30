IT Administrator – Gauteng Randburg

Jan 30, 2023

We are searching for a IT Administrator to join our team in Randburg.

Role Objective:

  • Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.

  • Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • ITIL v3 or v4 Foundation

  • CSAM (Certified in Software Asset Management)

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL Practitioner or Higher Certificate

Experience Required:

  • 2 years’ experience as a Software/Hardware Asset Manager and CMDB maintenance

  • Extended experience in Software asset management, compliancy assessment and monitoring of application consumption

  • Extended experience in Asset management

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.

  • Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.

  • Communicate risks with GT Asset Manager and action remediation plans.

  • Provide improvements for identified gaps in the Software Asset Management Process.

  • Creation of procedural documentation and work instructions.

  • Monitor software harvesting and update regularly.

  • Escalating risks with financial impacts timeously.

Work environment:

  • Open Plan office/ WFH

Physical demands:

  • Will be sitting majority of the day doing administrative tasks and occasional moving of computer equipment

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *