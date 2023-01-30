IT Field Technician – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

IT Field Technician

R 300 000 – R 470 000 plus benefits

Minimum Requirements:



5 years exp in IT field/WAN IT Field

A+ and N+ Certified

IT Degree and diploma

Drivers License

Demonstrated knowledge of products and services available and applicable to LAN/WAN systems

Demonstrated knowledge of computing systems, electronics and software

Ability to work effectively with all levels of personnel

Desired Skills:

IT Field Technician

A+

N+

