IT Support Specialist

Jan 30, 2023

A Global IT Operations Specialist must possess a strong technical aptitude with experience working with enterprise infrastructure technologies. Experience working with cloud technologies is essential, with a foundation working with traditional tools and services.

Applicants based in South Africa, Poland, Costa Rica and Canada

Technical Skills:

  • A solid understanding of the “cloud” – with a specific focus on Microsoft Azure.
  • Significant working experience with Windows based server infrastructures.
  • Proficient in endpoint support in a Microsoft Windows managed environment.
  • A good understanding of networking, and firewall technologies.
  • Working experience with implementation life cycles, methodologies, tools, and practices.
  • A good understanding of frameworks such as ITIL
  • Understanding and experience with business continuity requirements and implementations.
  • Experience with the administration and support of Microsoft Active Directory, Exchange, Teams. Microsoft Systems Center (SCCM) and other related technologies.
  • Experience with administration and support of Microsoft Azure IaaS and PaaS, and Office 365 SaaS services.

Responsibilities:

  • Operational support 1st & 2nd level IT Support of the organisation’s Azure hosted infrastructure, which includes monitoring and response, patch management, and platform optimization.
  • Monitoring and maintenance of the service monitoring infrastructure.
  • Maintenance of asset inventories and other operational systems.
  • Management of service tickets in response to system issues, changes, and new requests.
  • Provide operational assistance and oversight in support of globally supported platforms and services.
  • Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, and support of IT systems, including networks, data centers, servers, workstations, operating systems, and associated hardware/services.
  • Analyze existing operations and make recommendations for the improvement and growth of the network infrastructure and IT systems.
  • Ensure operational procedures are adhered to, including monitoring, disaster recovery.
  • Help support global platforms and services by providing hands on support.
  • Support the Global Engineering team keeping platforms and services current with regular application patching and upgrades.
  • Assist with regional support and integration activities throughout the globe.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Support
  • SaaS
  • PaaS
  • Azure
  • IaaS

