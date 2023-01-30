IT Support Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Global IT Operations Specialist must possess a strong technical aptitude with experience working with enterprise infrastructure technologies. Experience working with cloud technologies is essential, with a foundation working with traditional tools and services.
Applicants based in South Africa, Poland, Costa Rica and Canada
Technical Skills:
- A solid understanding of the “cloud” – with a specific focus on Microsoft Azure.
- Significant working experience with Windows based server infrastructures.
- Proficient in endpoint support in a Microsoft Windows managed environment.
- A good understanding of networking, and firewall technologies.
- Working experience with implementation life cycles, methodologies, tools, and practices.
- A good understanding of frameworks such as ITIL
- Understanding and experience with business continuity requirements and implementations.
- Experience with the administration and support of Microsoft Active Directory, Exchange, Teams. Microsoft Systems Center (SCCM) and other related technologies.
- Experience with administration and support of Microsoft Azure IaaS and PaaS, and Office 365 SaaS services.
Responsibilities:
- Operational support 1st & 2nd level IT Support of the organisation’s Azure hosted infrastructure, which includes monitoring and response, patch management, and platform optimization.
- Monitoring and maintenance of the service monitoring infrastructure.
- Maintenance of asset inventories and other operational systems.
- Management of service tickets in response to system issues, changes, and new requests.
- Provide operational assistance and oversight in support of globally supported platforms and services.
- Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, and support of IT systems, including networks, data centers, servers, workstations, operating systems, and associated hardware/services.
- Analyze existing operations and make recommendations for the improvement and growth of the network infrastructure and IT systems.
- Ensure operational procedures are adhered to, including monitoring, disaster recovery.
- Help support global platforms and services by providing hands on support.
- Support the Global Engineering team keeping platforms and services current with regular application patching and upgrades.
- Assist with regional support and integration activities throughout the globe.
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- SaaS
- PaaS
- Azure
- IaaS