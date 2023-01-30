IT Support Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Global IT Operations Specialist must possess a strong technical aptitude with experience working with enterprise infrastructure technologies. Experience working with cloud technologies is essential, with a foundation working with traditional tools and services.

Applicants based in South Africa, Poland, Costa Rica and Canada

Technical Skills:

A solid understanding of the “cloud” – with a specific focus on Microsoft Azure.

Significant working experience with Windows based server infrastructures.

Proficient in endpoint support in a Microsoft Windows managed environment.

A good understanding of networking, and firewall technologies.

Working experience with implementation life cycles, methodologies, tools, and practices.

A good understanding of frameworks such as ITIL

Understanding and experience with business continuity requirements and implementations.

Experience with the administration and support of Microsoft Active Directory, Exchange, Teams. Microsoft Systems Center (SCCM) and other related technologies.

Experience with administration and support of Microsoft Azure IaaS and PaaS, and Office 365 SaaS services.

Responsibilities:

Operational support 1st & 2nd level IT Support of the organisation’s Azure hosted infrastructure, which includes monitoring and response, patch management, and platform optimization.

Monitoring and maintenance of the service monitoring infrastructure.

Maintenance of asset inventories and other operational systems.

Management of service tickets in response to system issues, changes, and new requests.

Provide operational assistance and oversight in support of globally supported platforms and services.

Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, and support of IT systems, including networks, data centers, servers, workstations, operating systems, and associated hardware/services.

Analyze existing operations and make recommendations for the improvement and growth of the network infrastructure and IT systems.

Ensure operational procedures are adhered to, including monitoring, disaster recovery.

Help support global platforms and services by providing hands on support.

Support the Global Engineering team keeping platforms and services current with regular application patching and upgrades.

Assist with regional support and integration activities throughout the globe.

Desired Skills:

IT Support

SaaS

PaaS

Azure

IaaS

Learn more/Apply for this position