Java Spring Developers – JHB CBD – R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruiment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading financial institution is looking for a number of Java 8 Spring Boot Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business based in Johannesburg.
This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a technologically advanced team and be part of a winning brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.
Technical Skills needed but not limited to:
- IT Degree/Diploma
- Solid Java exp
- Spring Boot
- Webservices (Restful)
- Microservice Architecture
- IDEs – IntelliJ
- GIT
- AWS
- Docker
- JavaScript
- Angular
- Microservices
The reference number for this position is MK51658 which is a Contract position based in Johannesburg offering a rate of R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
