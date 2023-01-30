Java Spring Developers – JHB CBD – R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruiment

Jan 30, 2023

A leading financial institution is looking for a number of Java 8 Spring Boot Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business based in Johannesburg.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a technologically advanced team and be part of a winning brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Technical Skills needed but not limited to:

  • IT Degree/Diploma
  • Solid Java exp
  • Spring Boot
  • Webservices (Restful)
  • Microservice Architecture
  • IDEs – IntelliJ
  • GIT
  • AWS
  • Docker
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • Microservices

The reference number for this position is MK51658 which is a Contract position based in Johannesburg offering a rate of R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

[URL Removed]

