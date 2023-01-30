Junior Web Application Engineer at Kwena

Location: Bellville, Western Cape, South Africa
Introduction:
As a member of the SGT Managed Applications team, you will be is responsible for implementation, integration & deployments for various standalone applications across the client, however this role is mostly focused on support for our WordPress Solutions. These websites are developed by external vendors or internal dev teams & you will form part of the team that ensures it is implemented within our environment according to SGT standards as well as managed and maintained within business agreed SLA’s.For this role, we require a candidate who is eager to learn backend application configuration and installations. Your role will be to deploy and manage and number of WordPress solutions and ensure it meets our deployment and security standards.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Managing, hosting and supporting WordPress websites
- Managing, hosting and supporting WordPress ecommerce websites
- Managing clients
- Exposure to DB platforms like MSSQL, Mariadb, MySql, MongoDb, etc
- Exposure to Moodle LMS
- Understanding Linux OS, esp RHEL, Debian or Ubuntu
- Ability to troubleshoot WordPress issues and knowledge on WordPress backend
- Understanding the concept of automated/continuous deployments and branching on repos eg: git, tortoise svn, etc
- Ability to troubleshoot issues related to application hosting on a server level
- Having a basic understanding of the Windows & Linux Server environments
- Ability to install applications on a server, based on online or vendor documentation
- Ability to create weekly / monthly reports on incidents and requests
- Perform Release Management (Software, Hardware & Services) Activities
- Ability to perform Change Management Activities, including Logging of changes, Attending Pre- / E- & Weekly CAB
- 24/7 operations support (standby and after hours work)
- Doing application documentation
Qualifications and Experience
Qualifications
- Matric
- Degree/Diploma in Information Technology will be advantageous
Experience
- Minimum of 2 years experience in WordPress
- Some experience in jquery and bootstrap would be to you advantage
- Previous experience in an agency environment would be to your advantage
- Knowledge of one of more of SGT’s Clients Business and Systems will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Web Design