Junior Web Application Engineer at Kwena

Location: Bellville, Western Cape, South Africa

Introduction:

As a member of the SGT Managed Applications team, you will be is responsible for implementation, integration & deployments for various standalone applications across the client, however this role is mostly focused on support for our WordPress Solutions. These websites are developed by external vendors or internal dev teams & you will form part of the team that ensures it is implemented within our environment according to SGT standards as well as managed and maintained within business agreed SLA’s.For this role, we require a candidate who is eager to learn backend application configuration and installations. Your role will be to deploy and manage and number of WordPress solutions and ensure it meets our deployment and security standards.

Duties and responsibilities:

Managing, hosting and supporting WordPress websites

Managing, hosting and supporting WordPress ecommerce websites

Managing clients

Exposure to DB platforms like MSSQL, Mariadb, MySql, MongoDb, etc

Exposure to Moodle LMS

Understanding Linux OS, esp RHEL, Debian or Ubuntu

Ability to troubleshoot WordPress issues and knowledge on WordPress backend

Understanding the concept of automated/continuous deployments and branching on repos eg: git, tortoise svn, etc

Ability to troubleshoot issues related to application hosting on a server level

Having a basic understanding of the Windows & Linux Server environments

Ability to install applications on a server, based on online or vendor documentation

Ability to create weekly / monthly reports on incidents and requests

Perform Release Management (Software, Hardware & Services) Activities

Ability to perform Change Management Activities, including Logging of changes, Attending Pre- / E- & Weekly CAB

24/7 operations support (standby and after hours work)

Doing application documentation

Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications

Matric

Degree/Diploma in Information Technology will be advantageous

Experience

Minimum of 2 years experience in WordPress

Some experience in jquery and bootstrap would be to you advantage

Previous experience in an agency environment would be to your advantage

Experience and knwoledge of automated/continuous deployments and branching on repos eg: git, tortoise svn, etc

Exposure to Perform Release Management (Software, Hardware & Services) Activities

Exposure to Change Management Activities, including Logging of changes, Attending Pre- / E- & Weekly CAB

Experience in 24/7 operation support

Experience in application documentation

Knowledge of one of more of SGT’s Clients Business and Systems will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Web Design

