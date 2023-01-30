MIS Administrator – Gauteng Sandhurst

Purpose of role
- Report Writer
- Management Information system designer and implementer.
- Database management (ET-QV L-SQL).
- Internal Management information reporting.
Responsibilities
- Head office-based role.
- Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports.
-
Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution.
-
Support users across the branch network.
- Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview /nPrinting- multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL.
- Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives, Management Dashboards.
- Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging, ensuring quality assurance on data.
- Streamlining of processes and procedures, ensuring efficiency of MIS.
- Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security.
- Automated data distribution.
- Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting.
- Ad-hoc reports.
Management Information
- Produce all month end management & operational dashboards.
- Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results.
- Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability).
Competencies
- Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team.
- Good technical knowledge and skills to execute on reports successfully.
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data.
- Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.
- Action orientated and takes initiative.
- Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong xls), MS SharePoint, QlikView/QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft), SQL,
Qualifications and Experience
-
Appropriate qualification
-
1-2 years experience in a similar role
- Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity
Desired Skills:
- Qlikview
- Power BI
- Report Writing