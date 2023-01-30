Mongo DB Developer

Jan 30, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Mongo DB Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB
  • Configuring schema and MongoDB data modelling
  • Experience with database security management
  • Experience with MongoDB Atlas
  • Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture
  • Java, Python, or TypeScript
  • Git and CI/CD
  • Web services / REST API
  • Experience working in a SCRUM and DEVOPS environment.

