Power BI Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Power BI Developer join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Participate in the creation and maintenance of our business intelligence architecture and assist in discussions to build confidence and ensure customer success.

Analyze existing operational standards, processes, and / or governance to identify and implement improvements.

Understand and effectively discuss business and / or data requirements to set functional and technical specifications for solutions and ultimately design and develop models, dashboards, and reports addressing the business or client needs.

Identify key performance/risk indicators with clear objectives and consistently monitor.

Develop and execute SQL queries and conduct data analyses and reconciliations.

Quickly shape data into reporting and analytical solutions to fast-track requirements clarification and solutioning.

Align data warehouse development to ensure minimal maintenance and sustainability of business intelligence solutions.

Create and maintain best-practice and versatile yet integrated tabular or multidimensional Analysis Services models that act as semantic layer for business and client dashboards and reports.

Perform DAX or MDX queries and functions.

Developing visually appealing strategic and operational KPI scorecards, dashboards, and interactive reports using Power BI desktop with the ability to drill down data to visualize it in the best possible ways to aid insightful analyses and / or decision-making.

Implement row-level security on data along with an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI.

Conduct user acceptance testing and troubleshooting.

Collaborate with teams to integrate similar data and solutions.

Perform performance analyses for continuous improvement.

Respect and work within the boundaries of data governance.

Manage and administer all aspects of the Power BI environment, including provisioning, configuration, performance monitoring, policy governance, security, and access control.

Ensure all infrastructure components meet proper performance and capacity standards.

Provide continuous support to resolve issues and to redefine and make technical or strategic changes to enhance existing solutions.

What we are looking for:

Completed relevant bachelor’s degree and Microsoft Power BI certifications.

5 years’ experience in related roles with the expectation that you have sound knowledge of database management, SQL querying, data modelling, data warehousing, business intelligence, and OLAP solution design & implementation.

5 years’ experience in the following technologies:

Microsoft Power BI Stack (5 years)

SQL querying (5 years)

Data modelling (5 years)

Data warehousing (5 years)

OLAP (5 years)

DAX & MDX (5 years)

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power BI Stack

SQL

OLAP

Data Modelling

