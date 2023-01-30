Project Manager

A well-established business is seeking Project Manager for a 12 month contract position.

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)

Business Process knowledge

Report writing/ Database management skills

Financial analysis and modeling experience

General IT Process knowledge

Change management techniques

Risk assessment and management

Technical background

Knowledge and Experience of SDLC Methodology

PC Literate:

Word

Spreadsheets

PowerPoint

Visio

Project management tool (MS Project)

Verbal / Written / Presentation – Communication Skills

Organising and planning skills

Negotiation skills

Innovative and creative Thinking

Function optimally under pressure

SharePoint capability understanding

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

Prince 2

Agile

Project Management Methodology

Learn more/Apply for this position