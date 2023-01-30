Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established business is seeking Project Manager for a 12 month contract position.
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS/QUALIFICATIONS:
- Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)
- Business Process knowledge
- Report writing/ Database management skills
- Financial analysis and modeling experience
- General IT Process knowledge
- Change management techniques
- Risk assessment and management
Technical background
- Knowledge and Experience of SDLC Methodology
- PC Literate:
- Word
- Spreadsheets
- PowerPoint
- Visio
- Project management tool (MS Project)
- Verbal / Written / Presentation – Communication Skills
- Organising and planning skills
- Negotiation skills
- Innovative and creative Thinking
- Function optimally under pressure
- SharePoint capability understanding
