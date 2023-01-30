Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 30, 2023

A well-established business is seeking Project Manager for a 12 month contract position.
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS/QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)
  • Business Process knowledge
  • Report writing/ Database management skills
  • Financial analysis and modeling experience
  • General IT Process knowledge
  • Change management techniques
  • Risk assessment and management

Technical background

  • Knowledge and Experience of SDLC Methodology
  • PC Literate:
  • Word
  • Spreadsheets
  • PowerPoint
  • Visio
  • Project management tool (MS Project)
  • Verbal / Written / Presentation – Communication Skills
  • Organising and planning skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Innovative and creative Thinking
  • Function optimally under pressure
  • SharePoint capability understanding

Desired Skills:

  • Prince 2
  • Agile
  • Project Management Methodology

