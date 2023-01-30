RPG Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a household name in the Insurance sector, is on the hunt for a RPG Developer to join their exciting & forward-thinking team.
Sounds interesting? Read on!
Role Purpose
Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.
Requirements
- 3-5 years development experience (essential)
- Relevant IT qualification
- On-the-job training / qualifications
- Specific licensing or registration
- Communication skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Problem-solving skills Planning and organising skills Analytical skills
- Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Knowledge of relevant programming languages
- Knowledge of software testing
- Knowledge of writing test cases
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
- Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
- Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate
- business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and reusable.
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
- Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
- Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
- Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
Desired Skills:
- RPG
- SDLC
- testing