RPG Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 30, 2023

Our client, a household name in the Insurance sector, is on the hunt for a RPG Developer to join their exciting & forward-thinking team.

Role Purpose
Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Requirements

  • 3-5 years development experience (essential)
  • Relevant IT qualification
  • On-the-job training / qualifications
  • Specific licensing or registration
  • Communication skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Problem-solving skills Planning and organising skills Analytical skills
  • Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Knowledge of relevant programming languages
  • Knowledge of software testing
  • Knowledge of writing test cases

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
  • Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
  • Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate
  • business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and reusable.
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
  • Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
  • Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
  • Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Desired Skills:

  • RPG
  • SDLC
  • testing

