Sage X3 System Support – Gauteng Edendale

Jan 30, 2023

  • Matric
  • A+
  • Hands on experience working with Sage X3 in a support role
  • Solid technical knowledge in Sage X3.
  • SQL skills.
  • BCom or B.Sc. Degree in Computer Science will be an added advantage
  • Ability to work and respond quickly to users’ needs
  • Be able to travel as and when needed
  • Ability to support diversified users
  • At least two years commercial experience in Sage X3.
  • Excellent computer skills and proficient in Excel
  • Proficiency in SQL
  • Ability to design and write reports in Crystal Re
  • Basic of BI360 is an added advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Sage X3
  • Design
  • Write reports in Crystal RE
  • BI360
  • Degree
  • A+

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

