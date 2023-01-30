Sage X3 System Support – Gauteng Edendale

- Matric
- A+
- Hands on experience working with Sage X3 in a support role
- Solid technical knowledge in Sage X3.
- SQL skills.
- BCom or B.Sc. Degree in Computer Science will be an added advantage
- Ability to work and respond quickly to users’ needs
- Be able to travel as and when needed
- Ability to support diversified users
- At least two years commercial experience in Sage X3.
- Excellent computer skills and proficient in Excel
- Proficiency in SQL
- Ability to design and write reports in Crystal Re
- Basic of BI360 is an added advantage
Desired Skills:
- Sage X3
- Design
- Write reports in Crystal RE
- BI360
- Degree
- A+
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree