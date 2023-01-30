SAP ABAP Developer

Jan 30, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Chief Expert ABAP Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
  • SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
  • Data services
  • BAPIs
  • Eclipse IDE
  • SAP Web IDE
  • SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
  • SAP Cloud Platform
  • SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
  • SAP Business Workflow
  • SAP MM-Purchasing
  • SAP Ariba network
  • SAP Ariba Guided Buying
  • SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration
  • SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

