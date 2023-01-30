SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Chief Expert ABAP Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

Data services

BAPIs

Eclipse IDE

SAP Web IDE

SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard

SAP Cloud Platform

SAP Solution Manager ChaRM

SAP Business Workflow

SAP MM-Purchasing

SAP Ariba network

SAP Ariba Guided Buying

SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration

SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

Desired Skills:

