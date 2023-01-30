A well-established company is recruiting for a
SENIOR BI DEVELOPER
SUNNINGHILL
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is be accountable for the end-to-end development in terms of design, development and implementation of the following (both existing and non-existing) ad hoc requests and projects: Metadata Layer/Cognos/MS SQL Server/Multidimensional Modeling/ETL and BI design
What you will need?
- Matric
- B Sc or B Com in Information Technology
- BI/Cognos Training
- Qlik suite of tools would be beneficial
- 5 years’ min Cognos experience
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- cognos
- bi developer