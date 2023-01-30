Senior BI Developer – Gauteng Sunninghill

A well-established company is recruiting for a

SENIOR BI DEVELOPER

SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is be accountable for the end-to-end development in terms of design, development and implementation of the following (both existing and non-existing) ad hoc requests and projects: Metadata Layer/Cognos/MS SQL Server/Multidimensional Modeling/ETL and BI design

What you will need?

Matric

B Sc or B Com in Information Technology

BI/Cognos Training

Qlik suite of tools would be beneficial

5 years’ min Cognos experience

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

cognos

bi developer

Learn more/Apply for this position