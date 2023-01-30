Senior BI Developer – Gauteng Sunninghill

Jan 30, 2023

A well-established company is recruiting for a
SENIOR BI DEVELOPER
SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is be accountable for the end-to-end development in terms of design, development and implementation of the following (both existing and non-existing) ad hoc requests and projects: Metadata Layer/Cognos/MS SQL Server/Multidimensional Modeling/ETL and BI design

What you will need?

  • Matric
  • B Sc or B Com in Information Technology
  • BI/Cognos Training
  • Qlik suite of tools would be beneficial
  • 5 years’ min Cognos experience

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • cognos
  • bi developer

