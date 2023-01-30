SENIOR C# AZURE SOFTWARE ENGINNER @ JHB North Central – R1mil to R1.3mil CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Illovo

New work in at a major player in the Retail and Payments industry, focusing on Artificial Intelligence, & Consumer habits on a global scale! You will be part of strong technical team of engineers and build great products!

You can expect a high calibre, technically strong environment; cutting edge technology with a creative culture infused with innovative thinking. The business has a hybrid model, with an autonomous work schedule and a highly supportive team culture.

Do you have what it takes?

You have been coding as a C# software engineer for a good 10 years!

Your key skills are in the Microsoft stack: ASP.Net, .Net Core, Web API Restful services, Entity Framework, SQL

You are naturally passionate about learning and evolving in cloud-based technology and are well informed when it comes ot Azure

You are self-driven by nature – capable of surprising and delighting those around you with key implementations

What’s will you do every day?

Coding and contributing to the design and implementation of their Azure hosted SAAS application

You will influence the product and technology roadmap

Your work will involve scaling databases to crafting lovable apps and working with the custom-built hardware

Qualifications:

A BSC Degree for something of the same nature

Microsoft Certifications and other courses

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Net

.Net Core

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

