SENIOR C# AZURE SOFTWARE ENGINNER @ JHB North Central – R1mil to R1.3mil CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Illovo

Jan 30, 2023

New work in at a major player in the Retail and Payments industry, focusing on Artificial Intelligence, & Consumer habits on a global scale! You will be part of strong technical team of engineers and build great products!

You can expect a high calibre, technically strong environment; cutting edge technology with a creative culture infused with innovative thinking. The business has a hybrid model, with an autonomous work schedule and a highly supportive team culture.

Do you have what it takes?

  • You have been coding as a C# software engineer for a good 10 years!
  • Your key skills are in the Microsoft stack: ASP.Net, .Net Core, Web API Restful services, Entity Framework, SQL
  • You are naturally passionate about learning and evolving in cloud-based technology and are well informed when it comes ot Azure
  • You are self-driven by nature – capable of surprising and delighting those around you with key implementations

What’s will you do every day?

  • Coding and contributing to the design and implementation of their Azure hosted SAAS application
  • You will influence the product and technology roadmap
  • Your work will involve scaling databases to crafting lovable apps and working with the custom-built hardware

Qualifications:

  • A BSC Degree for something of the same nature
  • Microsoft Certifications and other courses

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Illovo; offering a salary of R1mil to [URL Removed] cost to company. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed], at [URL Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • .Net Core
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

