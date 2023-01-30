Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Western Cape (HYBRID) @ R850k to R950k pa CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

NEW WORK IN within a progressive coding environment and Asset management hub in the heart of Cape Town. You will be consulting through a global Digi Tech shop, filled with strategic thinkers and passionate coders!

This team ticks all the boxes: a technically strong team that is hugely invested in their tech stack, adopting a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes, and working with RESTful API’s, React-Redux stack, JavaScript, and .Net Core.

They are no doubt, very smart and passionate and are looking for like-minded Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer who understand deep software engineering practices for the full SDLC! There is so much to love here!

WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THEIR ATTENTION?

8+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack

Solid experience in .Net Core, SQL, PostgreSQL

On the front end you have worked with the JavaScript Stack including React

You are equipped to build enterprise-wide systems

Cloud – AWS

Design patterns and Event Driven Architecture are a big plus.

Other nice to haves include: Microservices; Docker and Kubernetes, RabbitMQ,

By nature, you are a good communicator and play nicely in a team!

Qualifications:

Bcom degree /BSc Required with good grades

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Cape Town near the V&A offering a salary of R850k per annum, CTC, salary negotiable on experience.

Contact Nicole on [Email Address Removed], at [URL Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Net stack

Net Core

SQL

PostgreSQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position