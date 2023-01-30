Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Western Cape (HYBRID) @ R850k to R950k pa CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN within a progressive coding environment and Asset management hub in the heart of Cape Town. You will be consulting through a global Digi Tech shop, filled with strategic thinkers and passionate coders!
This team ticks all the boxes: a technically strong team that is hugely invested in their tech stack, adopting a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes, and working with RESTful API’s, React-Redux stack, JavaScript, and .Net Core.
They are no doubt, very smart and passionate and are looking for like-minded Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer who understand deep software engineering practices for the full SDLC! There is so much to love here!
WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THEIR ATTENTION?
- 8+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack
- Solid experience in .Net Core, SQL, PostgreSQL
- On the front end you have worked with the JavaScript Stack including React
- You are equipped to build enterprise-wide systems
- Cloud – AWS
- Design patterns and Event Driven Architecture are a big plus.
- Other nice to haves include: Microservices; Docker and Kubernetes, RabbitMQ,
- By nature, you are a good communicator and play nicely in a team!
Qualifications:
- Bcom degree /BSc Required with good grades
