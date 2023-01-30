Senior ECM Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jan 30, 2023

Job Purpose

  • To provide expertise, advice and support to deliver on operational implementation plans and / or associated service delivery processes, ensuring effective and efficient development, enhancements, implementation, maintenance and optimisation of application modules/subsystems, in order to continuously enhance service delivery
  • Minimum Qualification & Experience Required
  • Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) AND 5-8 years’ experience in an Enterprise Content Management environment, of which 2-4 years ideally at functional specialist level.
  • Senior Certificate (NQF 4) and a relevant IT Qualification(s) / Certification(s), see below, and 5-7 years’ experience in Enterprise Content Management environment.
  • Relevant Certification – such as or any other Technology supported by the Enterprise Architecture Framework.
  • xCP
  • Content Server
  • Linux
  • Captiva/Intelligent Capture,
  • DQL, WDK, DFC, Web Service, Composer, and other related technology tools.
  • Webtop, WebLogic, Liberty
  • ECS

Behavioural competencies

  • Accountability
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Attention to Detail
  • Building Sustainability
  • Commitment to continuous learning
  • Conceptual Ability
  • Customer Service
  • Fairness and Transparency
  • Honesty and Integrity
  • Organisational Awareness
  • Respect
  • Trust

Technical competencies

  • Application Development and Maintenance
  • Business Knowledge
  • Computer Literacy
  • Efficiency improvement
  • Functional Policies and Procedures
  • IT Development
  • IT Knowledge
  • Reporting and Interpretation
  • System Thinking

Compliance Competency

  • Application Systems (IT)
  • Application Implementation (IT)
  • GOC: Confidential

Desired Skills:

  • – Content Server
  • – Linux
  • – ECS
  • Webtop
  • WebLogic
  • Liberty
  • Linux
  • – IT Development
  • – IT Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Job Outputs:
Process

