Senior ECM Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Job Purpose
- To provide expertise, advice and support to deliver on operational implementation plans and / or associated service delivery processes, ensuring effective and efficient development, enhancements, implementation, maintenance and optimisation of application modules/subsystems, in order to continuously enhance service delivery
- Minimum Qualification & Experience Required
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) AND 5-8 years’ experience in an Enterprise Content Management environment, of which 2-4 years ideally at functional specialist level.
- Senior Certificate (NQF 4) and a relevant IT Qualification(s) / Certification(s), see below, and 5-7 years’ experience in Enterprise Content Management environment.
- Relevant Certification – such as or any other Technology supported by the Enterprise Architecture Framework.
- xCP
- Content Server
- Linux
- Captiva/Intelligent Capture,
- DQL, WDK, DFC, Web Service, Composer, and other related technology tools.
- Webtop, WebLogic, Liberty
- ECS
Behavioural competencies
- Accountability
- Analytical Thinking
- Attention to Detail
- Building Sustainability
- Commitment to continuous learning
- Conceptual Ability
- Customer Service
- Fairness and Transparency
- Honesty and Integrity
- Organisational Awareness
- Respect
- Trust
Technical competencies
- Application Development and Maintenance
- Business Knowledge
- Computer Literacy
- Efficiency improvement
- Functional Policies and Procedures
- IT Development
- IT Knowledge
- Reporting and Interpretation
- System Thinking
Compliance Competency
- Application Systems (IT)
- Application Implementation (IT)
- GOC: Confidential
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Job Outputs:
Process