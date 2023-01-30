Senior Full-Stack Java Developer – Randburg – Contract – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A bespoke Technical Business Solutions company based in Randburg requires your technical competence as a Senior Full-Stack Java Developer. Join this exciting partner consultancy with a proven track record and deliver your potential.

Requirements:

Valid permit holders will be considered

You will work with talented software engineers, creating exclusive quality robust applications

You will have a track record that speaks of quantities of passion and a knack for crafting rock solid, testable applications

Expert in:

Strong OO & Java 8 object oriented / functional skills

Solid skills with Spring (4 preferred), Hibernate / JPA

Writing testable code, the tests themselves and a keep ability to run them

Continuous Integration & Agile experience

Experience using a wiki to help build out technical designs and documentation

REST services

Angular (or JavaScript MVC equivalents)

Plus Points

Gulp / Grunt & Bower

Yeoman

Linux (servers) & Mac (dev)

Docker / Kubernetes / Openshift

Responsibilities:

This opportunity will require you to work closely with software engineers, quality assurance, product managers, and other engineering teams.

Develop high-quality products and features through the software project lifecycle (build, test and release on time).

You will use your experience to write top-notch, high standards, complex codes.

You will work closely with your peers in small teams, forming part of a larger development group to develop tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity

