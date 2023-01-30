Senior Full-Stack Java Developer – Randburg – Contract – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A bespoke Technical Business Solutions company based in Randburg requires your technical competence as a Senior Full-Stack Java Developer. Join this exciting partner consultancy with a proven track record and deliver your potential.
Requirements:
- Valid permit holders will be considered
- You will work with talented software engineers, creating exclusive quality robust applications
- You will have a track record that speaks of quantities of passion and a knack for crafting rock solid, testable applications
Expert in:
- Strong OO & Java 8 object oriented / functional skills
- Solid skills with Spring (4 preferred), Hibernate / JPA
- Writing testable code, the tests themselves and a keep ability to run them
- Continuous Integration & Agile experience
- Experience using a wiki to help build out technical designs and documentation
- REST services
- Angular (or JavaScript MVC equivalents)
Plus Points
- Gulp / Grunt & Bower
- Yeoman
- Linux (servers) & Mac (dev)
- Docker / Kubernetes / Openshift
Responsibilities:
- This opportunity will require you to work closely with software engineers, quality assurance, product managers, and other engineering teams.
- Develop high-quality products and features through the software project lifecycle (build, test and release on time).
- You will use your experience to write top-notch, high standards, complex codes.
- You will work closely with your peers in small teams, forming part of a larger development group to develop tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity
Reference Number for this position is MK48473 which is a Contract position based in Randburg, offering a contract rate of R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Docker
- Gulp
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree