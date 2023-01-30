Senior IT Support (Account Management) – Western Cape Eikenbosch

N/Subs Senior It Supports consultants needed for an outsourced company. You will do hardware and software support and have dedicated clients to support
Matric essential
Valid Drivers and own Car essential
5 years experience in dealing with Clients in a support role
Office [Phone Number Removed]; is required for Windows
Office 365 Setup and configure
Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];
Exchange Server 2013/2016
Google Gsuite experience s
DNS/DHCP
Strong networking knowledge is required
WLAN, WAN and LAN
Ubiquiti products
Network Cabling, Wireless
TeamViewer support
Fluent in Afrikaans and English
Committed to client support & Service
Desired Skills:
- Ubiquiti
- Networking
- Exchange server
- Google suite
- Windows Server
- Cabeling