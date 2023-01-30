Senior IT Support (Account Management)

N/Subs Senior It Supports consultants needed for an outsourced company. You will do hardware and software support and have dedicated clients to support

Matric essential

Valid Drivers and own Car essential

5 years experience in dealing with Clients in a support role

Office [Phone Number Removed]; is required for Windows

Office 365 Setup and configure

Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];

Exchange Server 2013/2016

Google Gsuite experience s

DNS/DHCP

Strong networking knowledge is required

WLAN, WAN and LAN

Ubiquiti products

Network Cabling, Wireless

TeamViewer support

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Committed to client support & Service

Desired Skills:

Ubiquiti

Networking

Exchange server

Google suite

Windows Server

Cabeling

