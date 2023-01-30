Service Desk Agent

Jan 30, 2023

  • Log all dedicated call outs and assist team
  • Liaise with technicians regarding call outs
  • Quotes
  • Manage customer relationships
  • Liaise and update stores on all call outs and delays (telephonically and on email)
  • Establish customer satisfaction level after all visits

  • After hour duty

  • Own transport

  • Admin and clerical skills
  • Technical ability/understanding
  • Matric
  • Excel

Desired Skills:

  • technical ability
  • quotes
  • service desk
  • Call Logging
  • Client Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

