Software Developer (12 Months Contract) Wits NICD

Main purpose of the job:

To analyze and develop laboratory and study databases by working closely with various stakeholders in the Centre, and further provide technical support for study databases and work closely with IT to meet the business needs of the Centre

Location:

NICD Sandringham – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Determine and evaluate performance measures of the system to ensure optimal utilization

Scrub, manipulate and load data from other sources into the systems to ensure the accuracy and correctness of information

Participate in projects to understand new target systems’ processes and provisioning needs and implement database solutions

Communicate any and all progress, roadblocks, and issues to the team and management in a timely manner

Analyse and document business requirements in consultation with users according to appropriate methodology and techniques to develop and support databases for operational needs

Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution

Develop and debug complex system components in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purposes

Provides code review, testing, debugging, technical documentation, and general testing instructions, and leads/assists in go-live planning, go-live moves, and post-live support

Troubleshoot and support issues identified

Ensure all change management and compliance procedures are being followed

Oversee resources associated with the design, development, testing, and implementation phases of databases to ensure quality deliverables and assist in their growth

Provide training and documentation to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization

Perform other duties as required or assigned by emergency or other operational reasons for which the employee is qualified to perform

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Development, Software Engineering, or Database Development) or related qualification

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 3 years experience with software/database development including relational database design, SQL, and Microsoft Access VBA (required)

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

The successful incumbent must have experience with the below:

User interface design and prototyping

Microsoft .NET 3.5+ development using C# would be advantageous

Source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments

Leading and managing the delivery of system/ software development projects in a structured environment

Configuring and development customizations for Microsoft SharePoint

Knowledgeable in software development approaches and methodologies including Agile and Waterfall

Must be proficient in debugging, performance profiling, and optimization

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 07 February 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is a major global player in infectious disease intelligence. The NICD is a source of knowledge and expertise in regionally relevant communicable diseases to the South African Government, SADC countries, and the African continent. The NICD assists in the planning of policies and programs and supports appropriate responses to communicable disease problems and issues.

