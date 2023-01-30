Software Development Team Lead – Gauteng Centurion

Software Development Team LEAD – Take COMPLETE OWNERSHIP of new features for Industry-Leading Business Insights & Analytics Solutions Company – Johannesburg – Up to R1,2M Per Annum
This is an incredible opportunity for a Senior C# ASP.NET Software Developer to take on a Lead Software Developer role for a leader in the business insights and analytics industry.
Based in Johannesburg, this Software Development Team Lead opportunity is paying up to R1,2 Million per annum.
THE COMPANY
This intelligent business solutions company is an industry leader in spatial analytics, statistical modelling, GIS solutions, data management, and software development. They provide comprehensive data to some of the largest institutions in the property, automotive, consumer, and financial services industries.
Their extensive expertise in spatial data and statistical modelling allow the company to provide bespoke solutions to clients’ queries, bottlenecks, and business processes inefficiencies.
THE ROLE
As Software Development Team Lead, you will be the key stakeholder in the full SDLC process, taking on full ownership of the operation, strategy development, and implementation of the company’s software development team as the company look to deliver brand new features and applications to the insights and analytics industry.
You will play a key role in designing the system architecture for new projects, as well as new features and functionalities of the company’s existing software suite.
REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
Relevant Degree/Diploma, or Equivalent Work Experience
Extensive C#, ASP.NET Software Development Experience
Team Lead Experience
Object-Oriented Design & Development Experience
Experience using XML, CSS, AJAX, and JavaScript
Desired Skills:
- c#
- ASP.NET
- Team Lead
- OOD
- JavaScript
- XML
- CSS
- AJAX
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
If you qualify for this role, please email your CV directly to:
Daniel Goldberg
[Email Address Removed]
[Phone Number Removed];
We appreciate every application and we do give each due consideration but if you have not had a response to your application within 14 days please consider it unsuccessful. To help us respond swiftly, please ensure you have read the requirements and ensure that your application contains the relevant details for the position you are applying for.
Acuity Consultants is a specialist recruitment agency specializing in IT, Financial Markets and Analytics Recruitment. For more information and additional vacancies please view our website [URL Removed]