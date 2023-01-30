Specialist ECM Developer at Kwena

To provide expertise, advice and support to deliver on operational implementation plans and / or associated service delivery processes, ensuring effective and efficient development, enhancements, implementation, maintenance and optimisation of application modules/subsystems, in order to continuously enhance service delivery.

Education and Experience

Minimum Qualification & Experience Required

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) AND 5-8 years’ experience in an Enterprise Content Management environment, of which 2-4 years ideally at functional specialist level.

OR

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) and a relevant IT Qualification(s) / Certification(s), see below, and 5-7 years’ experience in Enterprise Content Management environment.

Relevant Certification – such as or any other Technology supported by the SARS Enterprise Architecture Framework

xCP

Content Server

Linux

Captiva/Intelligent Capture,

DQL, WDK, DFC, Web Service, Composer, and other related technology tools.

Webtop, WebLogic, Liberty

ECS

OR

Related Documentum Certifications

ALTERNATIVELY

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 12 years ECM experience.

Job Outputs:

Process

Understand ECM architecture requirements and ensure effective Design, Development, Validation and Support activities.

Integration of enterprise content management using the Java webservices.

Good understanding and hands on Java/J2EE development experience as foundation framework of these platform

Assist in monitoring, scheduling, application health assessments

Collaborate with development teams, QA team and other stakeholders to fulfil the project objectives.

Responsible for designing, developing and implementing custom services and components developed on Documentum/Open text

Support a Documentum environments including development and enhancement of custom java code to support maintenance and expansion of Documentum landscape.

Good understanding of the OpenText Documentum platforms

Experienced in DFS SOAP web service design and development

Staying up to date on Documentum platform releases and capabilities and have strong implementation knowledge of Xcp platforms and records management implementations.

Demonstrate Understanding of JMS, Maven, cloud foundry, Restful API, TFS, and Liberty.

Portal development understanding with Open text/Web Experience Management and Knowledge Center development

Implements & maintain full records management systems.

Implement intelligent capture scanning solution.

Strong background of Linux environment.

Eclipse/STS, NetBeans, IntelliJ, or other popular Integrated Development Environments

Accumulate information to review work progress that provides input to reporting, decision making and the identification of improvement opportunities.

Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods, systems and procedures to identify trends and potential risks.

Communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialisation.

Correctly apply policies, practices, standards, procedures and legislation in the delivery of work outputs.

Draw on own knowledge and experience to diagnose symptoms, causes and possible effects in order to solve emerging problems.

Initiate process and procedural change, implement the change and provide guidelines and support related to new requirements as a result of the change.

Plan for value-added process improvements, initiatives and services to deliver on operational strategy and objectives.

Execute specialist input through investigation &opportunities within the product process including risk concern.

Provide specialist input through the investigation of opportunities for operational and process product and risk optimisation.

Keep up to date on trends and developments within Project Management, Software Development Life Cycle, supporting methodology, and the industry of the organisation.

Apply software changes in a manner that contributes to efficient and effective service delivery and optimized quality.

Implement initiatives relating to projects that will lead to improved processes within business.

Utilize specialised technical specifications that will enhance operational delivery within predefined standards.

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and SARS role players to achieve business objectives.

Ensure that completed work adhere to relevant policies, procedures, governance and legislative requirements and report on deviations & discrepancies.

Mentor peers and juniors employees

Expected to be able to influence through communication plus ability to make complex decisions

Responsible for raising and communicate issues, highlight project risks and escalate the issues for resolution where required

Responsible for issue identification during testing and Production as well as making fixes required.

Provide clear and timely account of issues as well as mitigating factors to prevent such from happening again.

Review specification and artefacts that enable development.

Governance

Implement and provide input into the development of governance, compliance, integrity and ethics processes within area of specialisation.

People

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.

Search for, integrate and share new knowledge attained through formal and informal learning opportunities in the execution of your job.

Finance

Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs.

Desired Skills:

SOAP

Webtop

