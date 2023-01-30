Technical Business Analyst(Data) at Kwena

Location: Bellville, Western Cape, South Africa
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Facilitating discovery of business data requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating them into refined user stories and acceptance criteria.
- Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement
- Maintaining data and process models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool, and using these models in SOPs.
- Using SQL to access data sets and determine patterns and data quality issues to stage automated and manual remediation [URL Removed] Outputs
- Work on solutions supporting the Outsourced Business with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected systems
- Gather and interpret functional and non-functional requirements from the business and compile requirement specifications
- Analyse data requirements and translate these into data models, definitions and rules
- Define and maintain data mappings and transformations
- Participate in the solution design process to ensure that the functional, non-functional and data requirements are addressed in the solution design
- Define the success criteria for solution testing
- Assist with systems testing and training
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant business qualification including some financial studies or appropriate workplace experience
- Relevant qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Analysis from industry recognised training institution
- 5 – 8 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Experience with data oriented solutions and SQL.
- The following experiences would be an advantage:
- financial systems analysis
- Enterprise Architect for data and process modeling
- BI tools like Qlik
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry
- Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools
SKILLS
- Querying databases with SQL
- Data Modeling based on Entity Relationship Diagrams or similar
- UML would be a recommendation
- Business Process Modeling/Engineering based on BPMN
- Business writing skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
KNOWLEDGE
- Financial management
- Business Change Life Cycle
- System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)
Core Competencies
Being resilient – Contributing independently
Collaborates – Contributing independently
Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
Customer focus – Contributing independently
Drives results – Contributing independently
Desired Skills:
- SPARX
- Business Analyst