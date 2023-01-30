Technical Business Analyst(Data) at Kwena

Jan 30, 2023

Location: Bellville, Western Cape, South Africa

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Facilitating discovery of business data requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating them into refined user stories and acceptance criteria.
  • Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement
  • Maintaining data and process models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool, and using these models in SOPs.
  • Using SQL to access data sets and determine patterns and data quality issues to stage automated and manual remediation [URL Removed] Outputs
  • Work on solutions supporting the Outsourced Business with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected systems
  • Gather and interpret functional and non-functional requirements from the business and compile requirement specifications
  • Analyse data requirements and translate these into data models, definitions and rules
  • Define and maintain data mappings and transformations
  • Participate in the solution design process to ensure that the functional, non-functional and data requirements are addressed in the solution design
  • Define the success criteria for solution testing
  • Assist with systems testing and training

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant business qualification including some financial studies or appropriate workplace experience
  • Relevant qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Analysis from industry recognised training institution
  • 5 – 8 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Experience with data oriented solutions and SQL.
  • The following experiences would be an advantage:
  • financial systems analysis
  • Enterprise Architect for data and process modeling
  • BI tools like Qlik
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry
  • Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools

SKILLS

  • Querying databases with SQL
  • Data Modeling based on Entity Relationship Diagrams or similar
  • UML would be a recommendation
  • Business Process Modeling/Engineering based on BPMN
  • Business writing skills
  • Presentation and facilitation skills

KNOWLEDGE

  • Financial management
  • Business Change Life Cycle
  • System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing independently
Collaborates – Contributing independently
Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
Customer focus – Contributing independently
Drives results – Contributing independently

Desired Skills:

  • SPARX
  • Business Analyst

