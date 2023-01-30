Technical Coordinator – Gauteng North Riding

Our client is passionate about providing their clients in a broad range of corporate and hospitality sectors with coffee products such as beans, blends, combos and capsules, as well as related technical services.

These include user training & technical support for their range of professional, filter and fully automatic coffee dispensing equipment.

An opportunity has arisen for a Technical Coordinator/Administrator who will oversee a team of three technicians, coordinating their technical service activities through effective planning, organising and directing of activities, whilst providing them with administrative support.

The successful incumbent will oversee the management of rental contracts and service invoicing, procurement of stock and services, liaise with and co-ordinate third party service providers and plan and direct the internal technical team.

More specific duties are listed as follows:

Directing and coordinating technical operations, callouts, installations and repairs

Customer service focused, building customer relationships by acting as interface between customer and technical department

Processing monthly rental invoices and maintenance of the rental book

Asset management and tracking on equipment on loan

Processing monthly customer technical billing with recons to supplier and third-party invoices

Stock control, ordering, issuing and invoicing of spare parts

Processing supplier invoices and recon the accounts

Promoting positive relationships with suppliers

Technical fleet management

General admin, timeous filing and record keeping

Ideal candidates will hold:

Minimum qualification of an advanced diploma in operations or business administration

Demonstrable experience (5+ years) managing operations or organisational development

Demonstrable experience in leading and mentoring teams

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office applications plus ERP and CRM software will be seen as an advantage.

In terms of attributes, this position is suited to a person who:

Is organised with meticulous attention to detail

Has a strong service ethic and is both customer and supplier focused

Holds exceptional leadership skills and able to garner respect from fellow team members

Is forward thinking and analytical

Has advanced technological skills

Desired Skills:

Technical Support

Administrative Support

Planning

Organising

Attention to detail

Invoicing

ERP

CRM

Operations

MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

