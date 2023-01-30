Technical Coordinator – Gauteng North Riding

Our client is passionate about providing their clients in a broad range of corporate and hospitality sectors with coffee products such as beans, blends, combos and capsules, as well as related technical services.
These include user training & technical support for their range of professional, filter and fully automatic coffee dispensing equipment.
An opportunity has arisen for a Technical Coordinator/Administrator who will oversee a team of three technicians, coordinating their technical service activities through effective planning, organising and directing of activities, whilst providing them with administrative support.
The successful incumbent will oversee the management of rental contracts and service invoicing, procurement of stock and services, liaise with and co-ordinate third party service providers and plan and direct the internal technical team.
More specific duties are listed as follows:
- Directing and coordinating technical operations, callouts, installations and repairs
- Customer service focused, building customer relationships by acting as interface between customer and technical department
- Processing monthly rental invoices and maintenance of the rental book
- Asset management and tracking on equipment on loan
- Processing monthly customer technical billing with recons to supplier and third-party invoices
- Stock control, ordering, issuing and invoicing of spare parts
- Processing supplier invoices and recon the accounts
- Promoting positive relationships with suppliers
- Technical fleet management
- General admin, timeous filing and record keeping
Ideal candidates will hold:
- Minimum qualification of an advanced diploma in operations or business administration
- Demonstrable experience (5+ years) managing operations or organisational development
- Demonstrable experience in leading and mentoring teams
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office applications plus ERP and CRM software will be seen as an advantage.
In terms of attributes, this position is suited to a person who:
- Is organised with meticulous attention to detail
- Has a strong service ethic and is both customer and supplier focused
- Holds exceptional leadership skills and able to garner respect from fellow team members
- Is forward thinking and analytical
- Has advanced technological skills
Desired Skills:
- Technical Support
- Administrative Support
- Planning
- Organising
- Attention to detail
- Invoicing
- ERP
- CRM
- Operations
- MS Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate