UI UX Designer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Senior UX/UI Designer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Senior UX/UI Specialist to join our existing team of rock-solid frontend and backend developers on various initiatives.

Sound knowledge in UI / UX and familiar with user centred design approach

Knowledge in Figma and Balsamic

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals

At least 2 years’ worth of experience using design software such as Figma, In Vision, Axure and Adobe CC Suite.

An understanding or proficiency in UI frameworks: AntDesign / material UI

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Figma

Balsamic

Vision

Axure and Adobe CC Suite.

AntDesign / material UI

Learn more/Apply for this position