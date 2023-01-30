UI UX Designer

Jan 30, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Senior UX/UI Designer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Senior UX/UI Specialist to join our existing team of rock-solid frontend and backend developers on various initiatives.
  • Sound knowledge in UI / UX and familiar with user centred design approach
  • Knowledge in Figma and Balsamic
  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
  • At least 2 years’ worth of experience using design software such as Figma, In Vision, Axure and Adobe CC Suite.
  • An understanding or proficiency in UI frameworks: AntDesign / material UI
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Figma
  • Balsamic
  • Vision
  • Axure and Adobe CC Suite.
  • AntDesign / material UI

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *