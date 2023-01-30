UI UX Designer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Senior UX/UI Designer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Senior UX/UI Specialist to join our existing team of rock-solid frontend and backend developers on various initiatives.
- Sound knowledge in UI / UX and familiar with user centred design approach
- Knowledge in Figma and Balsamic
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
- At least 2 years’ worth of experience using design software such as Figma, In Vision, Axure and Adobe CC Suite.
- An understanding or proficiency in UI frameworks: AntDesign / material UI
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
Desired Skills:
- Figma
- Balsamic
- Vision
- Axure and Adobe CC Suite.
- AntDesign / material UI