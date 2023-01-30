A leading digital health care company are currently looking for a Web Developer to utilise various web-based development languages and to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications.
Website and client-site web apps are built using Angular, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS.
Requirements and Experience:
- Certificate/Diploma in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (essential)
- 3+ years experience as a Web Developer
- Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.
- Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.
- Essential knowledge in HTML, Javascripts/ Typescripts, CSS/SCSS and Git.
- Desirable knowledge in Webpack, JekyII, Hugo and JQuery
Desired Skills:
- Analysis and Planning
- Programming
- Testing and Implementation
- Reporting and Communication
- UI & UX
- Angular
- Vue.js
- CSS
- Web Development
- HTML
- Javascript
- Git
- Webpack
- SCSS
- JQuery
About The Employer:
This will give you the opportunity to work with energetic and caring team of professionals on their mission to change the world with cutting edge medical devices and technology.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CTC Package
- 13th Cheque