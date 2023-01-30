Web Developer

Jan 30, 2023

A leading digital health care company are currently looking for a Web Developer to utilise various web-based development languages and to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications.

Website and client-site web apps are built using Angular, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS.

Requirements and Experience:

  • Certificate/Diploma in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (essential)
  • 3+ years experience as a Web Developer
  • Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.
  • Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.
  • Essential knowledge in HTML, Javascripts/ Typescripts, CSS/SCSS and Git.
  • Desirable knowledge in Webpack, JekyII, Hugo and JQuery

Desired Skills:

  • Analysis and Planning
  • Programming
  • Testing and Implementation
  • Reporting and Communication
  • UI & UX
  • Angular
  • Vue.js
  • CSS
  • Web Development
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • Git
  • Webpack
  • SCSS
  • JQuery

About The Employer:

This will give you the opportunity to work with energetic and caring team of professionals on their mission to change the world with cutting edge medical devices and technology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • CTC Package
  • 13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *