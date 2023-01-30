Web Developer

A leading digital health care company are currently looking for a Web Developer to utilise various web-based development languages and to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications.

Website and client-site web apps are built using Angular, HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS.

Requirements and Experience:

Certificate/Diploma in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (essential)

3+ years experience as a Web Developer

Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.

Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

Essential knowledge in HTML, Javascripts/ Typescripts, CSS/SCSS and Git.

Desirable knowledge in Webpack, JekyII, Hugo and JQuery

Desired Skills:

Analysis and Planning

Programming

Testing and Implementation

Reporting and Communication

UI & UX

Angular

Vue.js

CSS

Web Development

HTML

Javascript

Git

Webpack

SCSS

JQuery

About The Employer:

This will give you the opportunity to work with energetic and caring team of professionals on their mission to change the world with cutting edge medical devices and technology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC Package

13th Cheque

