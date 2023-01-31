Agile Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

Jan 31, 2023

To manage and deliver medium to large initiatives from commencement to completion within the scope; budget and time agreed. Projects could be associated with any discipline e.g. property; engineering; information technology; in line with the buisness strategy.

SAFe certification and experience essential
Project Management certification and experience essential
Scrum Master certification and experience essential
Financial Services experience preferred
* EE candidates encouraged

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Project Manager
  • Scrum

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *